Hamil-Wood: south-west city to be backdrop for big screen movie

Aspiring actor, Hamilton's Adrian Charman, is making his silver screen debut as an extra in a new feature movie being filmed across the city.
Charman, who works at Hamilton's McDonald's, is among a number of locals involved with the production of The Returned, a new Australian film set on a small farm at Wannon.
Movie writer and director Ben Pfeiffer said throughout the filming process the team had made a conscious effort to employ local talent both in front of and behind the camera.
"It's been amazing here, the community has really got on board," he said.
"We want them to feel ownership of the project.
"If it plants a seed for someone who maybe wants to pursue something in the arts or a career path that they hadn't even considered, then we'd be thrilled."
Charman had been interested in the dramatic arts in high school but hadn't considered a career in the arts until he got involved with the production.
"It's definitely a new experience I'd highly recommend," he said.
Behind-the-scenes photographer Samantha Kaspers said it was a chance to show off rural and regional creatives.
"To have this right on our doorstep and to be surrounded by... film specialists has just been incredible," the Hamilton woman said.
"Something I'll never forget for sure."
Once the film has been completed the team hope to put on a private screening at Hamilton's cinema so the town can celebrate.
The movie will be submitted to a number of international film festivals, including Sundance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.