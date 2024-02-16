'I can still rock out': Legendary performer ready for Port Fairy debut

Graham Nash has got some good form on the board ahead of his visit to the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
The famed rock legend was recently presented with the John Lennon Real Love Award.
The award honours performers who are faithful to Lennon's vision of a world at peace.
As part of the acceptance ceremony, Nash played alongside fellow music industry heavyweights Judy Collins and Art Garfunkel.
Of course, Collins has performed at the Port Fairy Folk Festival in the past and in 2024, Nash will follow suit.
Nash is keen for his Port Fairy debut, making the journey for the March 8-11 festival from his home base in New York.
"I don't really know anything about the festival," Nash said.
"But I'm excited about going on tour again and performing."
Nash shot to fame in the 1960s as part of the band The Hollies.
But it was later that decade when Nash shot into the music stratosphere as part of the iconic Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.
He was joined in the talented foursome by David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Neil Young.
The combination produced a string of hit songs and albums and established themselves as an important music force in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Nash has remained a major player in the music industry since those heady days and, at 82, is keen to show he still has what it takes.
"I started playing music at 13, it was a choice I made," Nash told The Standard.
"My mum and dad encouraged me from that young age and I didn't look back.
"I think I can still rock out.
"I love sharing my music with people who turn up to enjoy what I do.
"I see myself as a normal person, I put my pants on one leg at a time like everyone else.
"I just want to keep making music people appreciate."
While Nash is now in the veteran class, he shows no signs of slowing down.
Last year he toured the US and Europe, playing 100 shows.
*Tickets to the Port Fairy Folk Festival can be purchased here: https://portfairyfolkfestival.com/tickets/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.