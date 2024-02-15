Train passengers advised to avoid travelling as pay dispute intensifies

Warrnambool train line passengers are being advised to avoid travelling on February 16 and 19, 2024, with no trains expected to run before 8am.
V/Line workers will walk off the job again this month with hours-long standstills planned amid an intensifying pay dispute.
The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) notified V/Line on February 1, 2024, of the network-wide work stoppages, which will take place between 3am and 7am.
Warrnambool's first Melbourne-bound train, which is timetabled to leave at 6.12am, is expected to be impacted.
The union said the entire V/Line network across the state would be affected as workers took action to advance claims for their enterprise agreement.
V/Line chief executive officer Matt Carrick advised train passengers to avoid travelling on Friday and Monday morning.
He said no passenger trains would run before 9am and significant delays were expected.
"We continue to negotiate with the union in good faith and have made some progress. Importantly, we have reached an in-principle agreement with our drivers who will not be taking part in this industrial action," he said.
"Passengers are advised to keep up to date with the latest travel information on the V/Line website and through our social channels."
A very limited coach replacement service will run for essential journeys with delays of about two hours expected. Replacement coaches will not stop at metro train stations.
V/Line is expecting a significant number of passengers planning to use the network on Friday evening for major events, including the Taylor Swift concert at the MCG.
There will be additional services and increased capacity on some lines for the concert and passengers are encouraged to visit the V/Line website to check for the latest travel information.
RTBU branch secretary Vik Sharma said V/Line had been notified of four planned work stoppages in a fortnight.
He said the stoppages would continue unless there was a breakthrough in negotiations.
