Surf club members speak to governor about need for $12m upgrade

Members of the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club gave Victorian governor Margaret Gardner a sneak peek at their proposed redevelopment on Thursday.
"This is the dream," club member John McNeil told Professor Gardner before she was shown a video with an artist's impression of the upgraded facility.
The club has been lobbying for a $12 million redevelopment of its facilities, which Mr McNeil says are no longer fit for purpose.
The redevelopment proposes demolishing the existing facility and building the new club adjacent to the site.
"It looks like a wonderful redevelopment," Professor Gardner said.
"I'm sure the work that's gone into its conception will - I hope - bear fruit as the club advocates for the sorts of changes they want to make."
Professor Gardner said a common issue she had heard while visiting the south-west was a lack of affordable housing.
"I would have to say housing shortages has probably been the theme I've heard most consistently in this area," she said.
She said it was a constraint on growth, especially since the region was also experiencing labour shortages.
"It's very important that the council, the state government and the federal government are looking at plans around affordable housing and that work, which will take some time, should - I hope - fuel more opportunities."
Professor Gardner also visited South West TAFE and Deakin University and said she was impressed with the facilities.
"South West TAFE is covering a broad range of vocational educational skills and it's supplying not just skills for people who are entering jobs but also professional development," she said.
"Deakin University has also got wonderful facilities and to see the innovation in what they're delivering was really interesting."
Professor Gardner said both were examples of why so many people choose to study in Australia.
Earlier on Thursday, she visited Woodford Primary School, which will celebrate its 170th birthday in 2024.
