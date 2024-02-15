The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Principal's special connection to late grandfather adds to 170th celebrations

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 15 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian governor Margaret Gardner unveils the 170 year celebration plaque at Woodford Primary School with principal Daniel Watson. Picture by Anthony Brady
Victorian governor Margaret Gardner unveils the 170 year celebration plaque at Woodford Primary School with principal Daniel Watson. Picture by Anthony Brady

Woodford Primary School principal Daniel Watson has a special connection to his late grandfather at his workplace.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.