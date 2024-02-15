Principal's special connection to late grandfather adds to 170th celebrations

Woodford Primary School principal Daniel Watson has a special connection to his late grandfather at his workplace.
It's one he didn't know about when he first started as a teacher at the school.
Mr Watson spoke about the discovery on Thursday, February 15 when Victorian governor Margaret Gardener visited the school.
"I remember we had a grandparent's day at the school," Mr Watson said.
"I was new to Woodford Primary School, I was a teacher and I had these grandparents asking me 'are you Charlie Watson's grandson?'"
Mr Watson discovered his grandfather had attended the school and the classroom he learnt in at the time is now his office.
"We have a really old enrolment book and I went and had a look," Mr Watson said.
"I found an entry written by the principal at the time - Mr George Wilson. He had written my granddad's name when he started prep in November 1916 - he was seven-years-old.
Mr Watson said it was incredible to learn that his grandfather had been taught where he now worked each school day.
"The classroom where my grandfather spent every day of primary school and now I'm there every day," he said.
Mr Watson encouraged students to ask their parents, grandparents and neighbours whether they had attended the school ahead of its 170th birthday in April.
"We are one of the older primary schools in Victoria and this year we will hold our special birthday celebration for our school," he said.
Professor Gardner spoke to the students about the importance of education.
"It can be very difficult to imagine what this school was like," she said.
"When it opened there was only one teacher and 14 students.
"It was very small when it started but it was a very important start."
Professor Gardner said the students would have had few books and no computers.
"People walked to school - there were no cars - they walked long distances and if they got here by other means it was a four-legged animal that was helping them."
Ms Gardner and Mr Watson unveiled a plaque to mark the 170 year milestone.
