City visitors left $7500 out of pocket after brazen theft at caravan park

The theft of two e-bikes is making Anita Cato and her husband have second thoughts about returning to Warrnambool.
The Geelong couple love holidaying in Warrnambool.
"We come at all different times of the year - we come for the hot springs," Ms Cato said.
She said the couple was staying in a caravan at Surfside Caravan Park and had brought their e-bikes - which have a combined total of $7500 - to enjoy the city sights.
"We arrived Monday afternoon," Ms Cato said.
"We've got hedging around our site and we parked the car across the front.
"We went to dinner and the bikes were still there at 10.30pm."
Ms Cato said her husband checked on the bikes through the night and they were still secured to the caravan.
About 4am, the couple discovered the chains securing the bikes had been cut and the bikes were gone.
"They must have used bolt cutters," Ms Cato said.
"We're extremely upset we've lost our bikes and we're disappointed we weren't given any warning."
She said a number of other visitors at the park had reported items stolen in recent days.
Ms Cato said the theft had been reported to police and they were investigating.
She said her husband relied on using his e-bike for exercise due to a back injury.
"We absolutely love riding around towns like this, you get to see so much," she said.
The woman said the two had saved for a long period to be able to afford the e-bikes.
"We can't afford to get something like that again and we would be sceptical about coming back to Warrnambool," she said.
"It's a beautiful town but this type of behaviour is going to put people off."
In April last year, a visitor to Warrnambool called for more CCTV cameras at Surfside Holiday Park after the theft of three bicycles.
Richard Pascoe, from Melbourne, said the presence of more cameras would act as a deterrent.
At the time, a Warrnambool City Council spokesman said during peak times paid, professional security guards were deployed at the caravan park nightly.
"CCTV cameras are already installed in common areas including the park entrance/exit, office and camp kitchen," he said.
"Cameras are a deterrent and may assist police during the investigation of a crime, but to prevent opportunistic theft we encourage campers to secure their property at all times."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.