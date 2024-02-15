The Standard
City visitors left $7500 out of pocket after brazen theft at caravan park

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
Updated February 16 2024 - 8:34am, first published 7:00am
One of the e-bikes that was stolen from Surfside Caravan Park.
The theft of two e-bikes is making Anita Cato and her husband have second thoughts about returning to Warrnambool.

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

