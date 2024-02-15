Victim denied chance of being who she wanted to be after historic crimes

A victim of historic sexual assault says the years of abuse denied her the chance of becoming who she wanted to be.
The woman faced her abuser in Warrnambool County Court on February 15, 2024, as he pleaded guilty to incest.
The offending took place in the Glenelg Shire district in the late 1990s when the victim was aged between 16 and 19, and the offender was in his early to mid 30s.
The man was initially listed for trial before guilty pleas were entered during a December 2023 hearing.
In an impact statement read to the court on Thursday the victim said she had to take extremely strong medication to help with her mental health, including through the court process which suffered ongoing disruptions.
The victim said every time she was told of a delay in the case she would burst into tears.
"Exhausted. Just beat down. Yet again feeling like I was still trapped within the horrors that I thought I had escaped from," she said.
The victim said only now was she trying to work out who she was and what she was capable of.
"I love my life but I am also frustrated with it. I was denied my chance of being who I could have been and what I could have been," she said.
Judge Amanda Chambers said there was no doubt the offending had a profound, long-lasting impact on the victim.
Barrister James Portelli, representing the offender, said his client was a vulnerable man of mature age who had recently undergone a significant surgery.
He said the man would enter custody for the first time and his health issues would make his time served more onerous.
The man was taken into custody. He will be sentenced in March. The court heard he will be placed on the sex offender's registry for life.
