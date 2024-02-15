Bias on bowls: All on the line for teams as finals commence

The first semi has Warrnambool Gold versus Dunkeld. Warrnambool won by 45 shots in round three at Warrnambool but lost the return match in round 12 by 17 shots. Dunkeld has only won away from home once this season and that was round one at Timboon. Interestingly, of the four division one finalists, the only one to win at Port Fairy this year is Mortlake.