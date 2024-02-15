Bias on bowls: All on the line for teams as finals commence

The weekend pennant finals commence this weekend in the Western District Playing Area and we look at the match-ups.
Division one at Port Fairy
City Red meets Mortlake Blue in the second semi to see who will progress to the grand final. City have been on this stage many times but it will be Mortlake's first time in the second semi in top grade. They have only met once this season with City comfortable 20-shot victors at City in Round nine.
The first semi has Warrnambool Gold versus Dunkeld. Warrnambool won by 45 shots in round three at Warrnambool but lost the return match in round 12 by 17 shots. Dunkeld has only won away from home once this season and that was round one at Timboon. Interestingly, of the four division one finalists, the only one to win at Port Fairy this year is Mortlake.
Division two at Timboon
The second semi is a repeat of last year's grand final between City White and Warrnambool Red. City won their round four encounter at City by six shots while Warrnambool won two weeks ago at Warrnambool by a single shot.
The knockout semi is Lawn Tennis Red versus Terang Blue. They only met once during the season with Lawn Tennis 15-shot winners at home in round eight.
Division three at Warrnambool
City Green takes on Koroit White for a path straight into the grand final. City Green have won their last eight games and finished well on top of the ladder but their last loss was to Koroit at Koroit in round six. Terang Red play City Yellow in the first semi. They also have only met once this season with City comfortable winners at home in round 10.
Division 4 at Dennington
City Orange and Koroit Green finished top two and have earned the double chance. City won both their encounters this year - by one at Koroit in round two and by 19 at City in round nine. Warrnambool Orange battle Timboon Brown in the other semi-final. They both have a home win in their clashes this season.
Division 5 at Lawn Tennis
Top side Dennington Thunder has two narrow victories this season over City Purple, but will be expecting a hard battle in the second semi-final. The first semi-final, Terang White versus Warrnambool Maroon, is a toss up with both sides having recorded solid wins at home in their match-ups through the season.
Congratulations to the top players in each division, according to the bowslink statistics.
Division one: Gary Smart, Vince Moloney and Wayne Hall, all City Red, 11 wins and 86 shots up.
Division two: Barry Gleeson, Warrnambool Red, 11 wins and 100 shots up
Division three: Dick Chapman, City Green, 11 wins and 1 draw and 147 shots up
Division four: Ray McNulty, City Orange, 10 wins and 84 shots up
Division five: Des Arundell and Leo Williams, City Purple, 10 wins and 97 shots up
The first week of finals had to be moved to Wednesday because of Tuesday's Total Fire Ban, but still produced it's share of close finishes and upset victories.
Division one was at Port Fairy. Second side Timboon Maroon reversed the result of their two meetings through the year to upset City Diamonds with a narrow, six-shot, two rinks to one victory to progress straight to the grand final. Diamonds will now meet Koroit Orange in the preliminary final at Warrnambool. Koroit edged out City Sapphires by five shots in the first semi.
The division two second semi at Warrnambool was a cracker with top side Dennington Jets recovering from a long way back to snatch a one-shot victory over Timboon Gold. Timboon will face City Pearls at Dennington next week. Pearls thrashed City Rubies in the all City first semi final
The division three second semi was also a thrilling finish between the evenly matched Mortlake Purple and Lawn Tennis Blue. The match was level with one end to play, with Mortlake getting two shots to advance. Lawn Tennis now play City Zircon at Dennington after Zircon were too strong for teammates City Opals in the first semi.
Division four was played at Warrnambool with City Jade too good for Mortlake Green in the second semi and Koroit Yellow three-shot victors over City Topaz in the first semi. Mortlake and Koroit will return to Warrnambool next week to play for the right to meet City Jade in the Grand Final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.