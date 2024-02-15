'It should be a really good game': Finals fever hits promising teenager

Hawkesdale teenager Alexis Hunt admits there is a tinge of nervous energy as she prepares to play a senior cricket final for the first time.
The year 12 Brauer College student will be front and centre when her team takes on minor premiers Brierly Northern Raiders in the Warrnambool and District's women's division semi-finals at Purnim on Sunday, February 18.
Hunt, who plays alongside her mum Nicole, who is co-coach and captain of the team, said the group was determined to pull off an upset after being competitive against their undefeated opponents twice this year.
"I'm a bit nervous for Sunday, we've been defeated twice by them this year but it should be a really good game," she said.
"I'm looking forward to it though. Throughout the whole season we've worked really hard on teamwork and communication and in the field we've continued that on until the very end."
The teenager, who also plays juniors with the club in the under 17 girls competition, has been a beacon of consistency throughout the senior season as a bowler, snaring nine wickets in eight matches.
Across the eight matches, she has only been wicket-less once with a best of 2-0 against North Warrnambool Eels.
Hunt, who has an interest in early childcare and nursing when she completes her VCE studies, says she is enjoying playing the game after taking up the sport seven years ago.
"I first started out at Macarthur and then moved to Hawkesdale because I moved schools so it was beneficial for me to move clubs as well," she said.
"It's been a really good experience (playing at Hawkesdale). The other ladies and women in the team are a great support, they help me a lot and are a great bunch to be around."
Despite losing both of their matches to Brierly Northern Raiders this season, with the Carly Mittermair-led side in red-hot form, Hunt said the game could come down to the basics but acknowledged they were a strong team.
"They have an ability to score runs really quickly and their running between the wickets is really good," she said.
"I'm fairly confident we'll be fine if we get the little things right. The fielding, running between the wickets, stopping the boundaries are important."
In Sunday's remaining semi-final, to be played at Reid Oval in Warrnambool, powerhouse clubs Allansford-Panmure and Nestles will lock horns for the other place in the grand final.
Both sides are coming off strong final round wins against North Warrnambool Eels and Cobden respectively and will enter the clash with plenty of momentum.
