Angler kits a big catch with primary school children in new program

A new program angling to get kids hooked on fishing has been rolled out to the students of Warrnambool Primary School.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora was at the school on Thursday, February 15, handing the kits out to the year six students in a new initiative led by the Victorian Fishing Association.
Ms Ermacora said the response from the students was "terrific."
"I was thrilled to see that the majority of the class... were wanting to go fishing," she said.
"So that's an absolute delight to see all the enthusiasm to something that is a healthy activity."
The kits are part of the Victorian government's plans to invest more into the state's fishing, boating and aquaculture sector.
The sets include a fishing rod and reel, line, tackle box, some tackle and a Kids' Guide to Fishing.
The kits have been distributed in more than 1900 Victorian schools since the program was announced in June last year.
Principal of Warrnambool Primary School Peter Lee said the initiative would be beneficial to the students.
"We encourage kids to be more active," he said.
"We think it's fantastic that kids are outside in nature."
Student Willow Jolly said receiving the kits was "a chance to get out of the house" especially because she lived so close to the beach.
