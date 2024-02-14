Hungry thieves break into city's pony club and ransack the canteen

Hungry thieves have broken into the Warrnambool Pony Club and ransacked the canteen.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said the break-in at the club, located at the corner of Coulstock Street and Craig Street, was identified on February 14, 2024, but could have happened anytime in the past three weeks.
"Offenders have got into the club possibly through an unlocked roller door," he said.
"They have basically ransacked the whole canteen. They've had a good look through the area."
Warrnambool police detectives will investigate the incident and have urged anyone with information, or CCTV footage to contact the police station or Crime Stoppers.
It comes after police received reports of a burglary at Southside Espresso Gin Bar in Timor Street, a series of residential thefts in central Warrnambool on February 5, and a break-in at Fletcher Jones in the early hours of January 27.
Anonymous reports can be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
