Emergency services attend grass fire believed to be sparked by trailer

A broken trailer is believed to have sparked a fire in Minhamite on February 14, 2024.
Four CFA units were called to a grass fire on Minhamite-Caramut about 6.45pm.
A CFA spokeswoman said units from Spring Creek, Abbey Hills, Minhamite and Penshurst attended.
She said it appeared a trailer came off a ute and sparked the fire, which was only contained to grass and scrub.
"The incident was under control at 7.04pm and deemed safe at 7.12pm," she said.
