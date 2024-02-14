The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Emergency services attend grass fire believed to be sparked by trailer

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
February 15 2024 - 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services attend grass fire believed to be sparked by trailer
Emergency services attend grass fire believed to be sparked by trailer

A broken trailer is believed to have sparked a fire in Minhamite on February 14, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.