Up for the challenge: Crunch country week games loom for WDCA, South West

Warrnambool will take on Mornington Peninsula on Thursday as it looks to avoid relegation from the Melbourne Country Week's provincial division.
The Cam Williams-led side was scheduled to play Leongatha on Wednesday but a wild storm in Melbourne on Tuesday rendered the Brighton Beach Oval pitch unplayable, forcing the game to be abandoned.
The draw means Warrnambool will need to beat Mornington Peninsula to remain in the country week top-tier after a winless start to the week with losses to Geelong and Ferntree Gully.
"The boys are looking forward to the challenge," Williams said on Wednesday.
"As I've said after the loss to Ferntree Gully I don't think we're far away. It's disappointing we didn't get to play (against Leongatha) but the boys are confident we can respond.
"They're (Mornington) a good side but team morale is up and we'll give it our all. I think every team in country Victoria would love us to put Mornington down (into division two) so we're looking forward to it."
In division two, South West is lamenting starts with the bat after a 90-run loss to Hamilton at Bill Lawry Oval in Northcote on Wednesday.
Chasing 221 for victory after a solid outing with the ball, South West had six batters make between 10 and 20 as it struggled to find regular partnerships before being bundled out for 130 in reply.
Team manager Matt Hanks said there was still plenty to take out of the contest which included some promising bowling efforts.
"Hamilton played well and at the end of the day a guy from them got 80 and another got 60, while we just got starts," he said.
"I thought we bowled and fielded well though. James O'Neill has had a great week and got another three wickets. Ryan Mottram was terrific as well.
"Angus Uwland bowled well and got two good direct run outs."
South West will need to win convincingly against Maryborough in Greenvale on Thursday and hope results go its way but are still within striking distance of reaching the division three grand final on Friday.
