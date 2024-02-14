Victoria's governor gets first look at restored Tower Hill visitor centre

Victorian governor Margaret Gardner got a sneak peek at the newly restored heritage-listed visitor centre at Tower Hill on Wednesday.
The Robin Boyd-designed building is yet to be opened to the public but was on the itinerary of the governor during only her second regional tour since she was appointed in August last year.
Professor Gardner said she was hearing from councils, local businesses and engaging with community organisations about what issues in the region she should know about.
"It's such an interesting and diverse regional with such significant opportunities and you can see it transforming from the very strong, largely agricultural background and really diversifying across a range of industries and a range of opportunities," she said.
The long-awaited upgrade to the iconic building, which was first opened in 1971, is almost complete and is part of $6.7 million worth of works.
Boyd was an influential modernist architect and the building - which had been used as a kiosk - has been closed since October 2022 ahead of the planned works.
Just what the building would be used for when it reopens is yet to be decided.
External works and pathways around the building are still to be completed.
The crushed scoria rock roof has been replaced with a new membrane put down to weatherproof it - a technical process that was done with the approval of Heritage Victoria.
Expressions of interest have been sought on artwork for inside the building.
The nearby toilet and amenities building are also being upgraded as part of the project as well as a dance ground, tracks, paths and signage.
In 2020, the Victorian government announced plans to spend $11.3 million on the site with part of the money already spent on a major upgrade to Lake View Road and the reserve's entrance and car park.
Set within the crater of a dormant volcano, Tower Hill, or 'Koroitj', is part of an Aboriginal cultural landscape, a captivating geological feature, and home to an array of native animals and birdlife.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.