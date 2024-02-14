'I'm very lucky': Birthday surprise hits the mark for 100-year-old Yolanda

Warrnambool's Yolanda Bennoun was treated to a belated 100th birthday surprise on Wednesday by getting to have lunch with her beloved Geelong Football Club.
The club has been on a community camp at Warrnambool and reached out to the family when they heard about her milestone birthday.
Now she has a real jersey of her own signed by all the players which she plans to frame and hang on the wall.
"It was a fantastic surprise," she said.
"They were all lovely. Especially Patrick Dangerfield. He sat near me. He was lovely.
"Everything just fell into place for my birthday. I've been very blessed. I'm very lucky."
Mrs Bennoun has been a Cats supporter since she moved to Warrnambool in 1955 because it was the closest AFL club.
Her husband, who passed away more than 20 years ago, was a Collingwood supporter.
"There was war in the house when there was a game between them. He was Warrnambool and I was South Warrnambool," Mrs Bennoun said.
She has never been to see the Cats play an actual game but watches them on TV all the time.
"I've seen the local games when we used to sit in the cars around the game. But a big footy game, I've never seen one," Mrs Bennoun said.
"I always watch them on the telly. Any game, any sports really. Even golf."
Mrs Bennoun said she spent the day after her birthday with her friends at the seniors club.
"They had cake and flowers. Last year on my 99th birthday at the seniors, I rashly promised to stand on the table and dance on my 100th birthday but I didn't do it," she said with a laugh.
