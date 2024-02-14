Lighthouse Theatre roof gets much-needed upgrade as city eyes $3m plan

Warrnambool's Ligthhouse Theatre roof is getting a $150,000 upgrade but the city council is still eyeing a $3 million makeover.
The city's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said a section of the roof above the theatre's studio was being replaced as part of the council's building renewal program.
Cranes were onsite earlier this week and work is expected to be finished by the end of February.
"The roof is due for renewal and a combination of factors have resulted in this being the time at which this work is being undertaken, mainly a window within the Lighthouse Theatre schedule and availability of the contractor," Mr Mason said.
"We are continuing to advocate for external funding to improve the environmental sustainability of the Lighthouse Theatre, lower energy costs and transition the facility to a green-star rated building."
A $3 million green plan to lower the cost of powering Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre is a top priority for the city council and among $77 million worth of projects it is advocating to get funding from state and federal governments.
The electricity bill at the Lighthouse Theatre tops about $60,000 each year, and the gas bill about $30,000.
The council hopes to secure $3 million so it can install solar panels on the roof.
But to take the weight of the new panels, the ageing roof will also need to be structurally upgraded and replaced - something that hasn't been done for decades.
The "greening" of the Lighthouse Theatre would start with a feasibility study to identify what things could be done to lower energy costs and transition the facility to a green star-rated building.
The study will also look at how to upgrade the 200 "power hungry" light fixtures.
The facility - which is mostly used at night - is one of council's high-energy using sites for lighting, heating and cooling.
