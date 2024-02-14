The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Lighthouse Theatre roof gets much-needed upgrade as city eyes $3m plan

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
February 14 2024 - 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work has begun on repairing the roof at the Lighthouse Theatre.
Work has begun on repairing the roof at the Lighthouse Theatre.

Warrnambool's Ligthhouse Theatre roof is getting a $150,000 upgrade but the city council is still eyeing a $3 million makeover.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.