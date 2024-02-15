River luxury in Warrnambool

Embrace riverside luxury in this exquisite family home with stunning river views.
Located on the Hopkins River, this well-crafted property offers more than just a home; it's a lifestyle embraced by elegance and comfort.
Having only had one owner, this is a well loved and cared for house. When you walk through the front entrance, you'll be welcomed by a high ceiling foyer that sets the tone for the sophistication within.
The home features an open plan living space that is framed by breathtaking views.
Enhanced by the timeless beauty of timber floors, the living areas exude warmth and luxury.
The kitchen provides functionality for the home cook and is well-equipped for all your culinary needs.
There is a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor spaces, creating the perfect setting for gatherings and everyday moments.
The main suite features a spacious walk-in robe that provides ample storage for your wardrobe, and an ensuite that includes a spa bath for extra relaxation. The suite is fully embraced by the views of the river.
The home provides an additional three spacious bedrooms serviced by a main bathroom inclusive of a separate shower and bath.
A laundry that provides a walk-in linen and outdoor access.
"It's got an immaculately well-established garden, with a hidden access point down to the water," says selling agent Fergus Torpy from Ray White Warrnambool.
"There are speccy views to the west with beautiful sunsets, and a really generous outdoor entertainment space."
An extra large garage provides convenient space for parking and storage.
Set high on 803 square metres with an orientation that encapsulates the all day sun, this is the time to make this riverside oasis your own.
It's situated close to Our Ladies Help of Christians Primary School, Gateway Plaza and the Warrnambool Homemaker Centre, making it the dream location for a multitude of reasons and potential owners.
"It lends itself to people transitioning to a lifestyle property in a blue chip area, and it would also suit a modern family with teenage kids," says Fergus.
Don't miss the opportunity to call this stunning property your new home. Contact the agency to arrange an inspection.
