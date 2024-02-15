The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

River luxury in Warrnambool

By House of the Week
February 16 2024 - 9:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
River luxury in Warrnambool
River luxury in Warrnambool
  • 52 Dobson Way, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • For sale by expression of interest, contact the agent for details
  • Agency: Ray White Warrnambool
  • Agent: Fergus Torpy 0428 627 161
  • Inspect: By appointment

Embrace riverside luxury in this exquisite family home with stunning river views.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.