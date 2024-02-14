Help survivors get support they need: Free info session in city

A free information session for people who work with victims of childhood institutional abuse will be held in Warrnambool this month.
Seven Victorian redress support services are hosting the free session on Wednesday, February 21.
A spokeswoman from the In Good Faith Foundation - one of the support services - said the education workshop was aimed at community groups, organisations and services for Warrnambool and surrounding districts.
Information will be provided about the National Redress Scheme, the Victorian Stolen Generations Reparation Package and the Territories Stolen Generations Redress Schemes.
She said attendees would learn about justice pathways, referrals and support for people who have suffered childhood institutional abuses.
"This includes abuse from institutional care settings (government and independent) in schooling, youth activities, sports, care homes, faith, and other contexts where abuse has lifelong impacts," the spokeswoman said.
There will also be information available on how survivors can access free and independent lawyers and financial counsellors.
Warrnambool is one of three regional areas which will host an information session.
The free event will be held at City Memorial Bowls Club on Wednesday, February 21.
Registrations are essential and can be made here.
For more information call 1300 12 4433.
