Forced out: Families leaving Moyne Shire as rental prices skyrocket

The high cost of rentals in Port Fairy is making it difficult to attract and retain workers to Moyne Shire, according to mayor Ian Smith.
He said the shire was in desperate need of more social housing to address the growing issue.
A search online revealed the cheapest three-bedroom home to rent in Port Fairy on Wednesday, February 14 was $550 a week.
There was also a two-bedroom unit listed for $560 a week.
Cr Smith said the council was working hard to find solutions to the housing shortage, which was not unique to Moyne Shire.
"We desperately need social housing in the shire - especially in the outlying areas," Mr Smith said.
He said towns including Mortlake, Hawkesdale and Macarthur would be great places for people to bring up families but there was a severe shortage of affordable housing.
Port Fairy and Koroit also needed additional social housing, Cr Smith said.
"We've had families leave towns because there is no affordable housing," he said.
"I'm very concerned about the high cost of rent in Port Fairy.
"If the people who come in to help run our town can't find an affordable home, they will look somewhere else."
Cr Smith said the council would continue to work with the state government to find solutions.
His comments come after a report by consulting firm Urbis revealed five per cent of the properties in Moyne Shire were short-term rentals.
However, when it came to Airbnbs Cr Smith said he believed there was a place for those in the market.
"In an ideal world we would have a lot more rental properties and we have looked at reaching out to people with properties to ask them to consider renting them out," he said.
"However, people work hard to buy a second property and it (short-term rental) gives them a chance to off-set the cost of ownership."
Earlier this month, Warrnambool City Council voted to scrap a $400 annual charge to short-stay accommodation owners.
A report released by Regional Australia Institute last week made a number of recommendations to address the housing shortage.
The discussion paper recommends increasing stock available in regional markets through incentives to transfer properties from short-term to long term rentals.
"Local governments can appeal directly to landlords of local vacant housing, to urge the redirection of this vacant housing onto the local long-term rental market. This has been successful in some regions through local mailout campaigns," the report states.
It also recommends the "development of a suite of incentives for vacant properties and short-stay rental providers to bring them back into the long-term rental pool".
The third recommendation was to "investigate and consider potential regulatory measures to ensure the right balance is achieved between investment in properties for the short stay market and for long-term rental accommodation".
