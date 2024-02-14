Midfielder with south-west connection thrilled to 'give back a bit'

An emerging Geelong midfielder whose father won a best on ground medal in a losing Hampden league grand final says he is delighted to give back to the Warrnambool community.
Tanner Bruhn, alongside four of his teammates, conducted a skill-based football session with eager students at Warrnambool Primary School on Wednesday, February 14 as part of the club's two-day community camp in the city.
The Bruhn name is well-known in south-west football circles, with Tanner's dad Matthew playing half a season for Koroit in 2000, where the Saints lost the grand final to Camperdown.
His impact at Victoria Park was significant across his nine-game stint, gathering 45 possessions in the grand final and despite the loss received the medal for best on ground.
"I spoke to dad about his Koroit days coming down here, he was a pretty handy footballer," Bruhn said with a laugh.
"He always tells me how good he was and whatnot. There's a bit of connection here which is nice and it's good to come back here and give back a bit to the Warrnambool community."
Bruhn, originally drafted with pick 12 to the GWS Giants in 2020, also heaped praise on South Warrnambool export James Rahilly, who returned to the club as an assistant coach this season after three seasons at Adelaide.
Rahilly won the AFL Coaches Association assistant coach of the year award in 2023.
"He's been awesome so far. He's really open-minded and very knowledgeable in the game so we're lucky to have him come across from Adelaide," Bruhn said.
"He's had a great influence on the playing group since he arrived. I've worked a bit with him in the forward stuff a little bit and the boys are enjoying having him around."
The 21-year-old, who was traded from the GWS Giants at the end of the 2022 season to the club, said he was looking to build on a 19-game debut season for the Cats in 2023.
"It was nice to settle in (last year), come back home and find my feet a little bit," he said.
"I'm feeling really confident with the boys and the playing group. The coaches are supporting me and I'm pumped to see where we can get to this year."
Bruhn said he was hopeful a strong pre-season would hold him in good stead ahead of the season opener against St Kilda.
"We've got some really strong depth in the midfield and we're really looking forward to getting stuck into it," he said.
"(I've worked on) my fitness first and foremost but just gelling with the midfielders and ruckmen. I've been working closely with Toby Conway quite a bit, he's had an amazing pre-season.
"On a personal note and as a team, we're ready to go. Hopefully I can progress in the right direction in the midfield. We're only looking to get better."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.