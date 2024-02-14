Mysterious 'volcanic disturbance' blamed for region's green slime problem

Could volcanoes be to blame for the region's chronic blue-green algae problem? Some people in the 20th century seemed to think so.
Bodies of water across the district including Lake Bolac and Lake Bullen Merri are seasonally infested with toxic blooms. A series of fish kills in the Curdies River has demonstrated its devastating impact.
While Corangamite Shire Council recently failed to find a solution to the problem in its Lake Bullen Merri Blue Green Algae Control Pilot, a newspaper article from 1911 may provide some insight.
On December 2, The Gympie Times reported:
"A strange occurrence was witnessed in Curdies River on Saturday night last," it said.
"All the water became quite white with froth upon it, which, afterwards turned to green slime. A large number of fish in the stream died, and the water gave out a peculiar odour.
"The cattle refused to drink it. A similar thing happened about 20 years ago. It is supposed to be the result of a volcanic disturbance at Lake Purrumbete, in the vicinity of Mount Leura, an extinct volcano, near Camperdown.
"...After the present disturbance, the water in the river became clearer than it had been for some time. The slime which had covered the water during the disturbance, collected into patches, which clung to stones and soil on the bank."
Corangamite Shire's manager of environment and emergency Lyall Bond said he would not rule-out the impact of high-nutrient volcanic soils on toxic blooms.
"Blue-green algae is driven by the nutrients in the water and volcanic soils are known to have high fertility rates," he said.
"These algae blooms may have occurred in many forms even prior to European settlement.
"Certainly, for Lake Bullen Merri I believe there are sediment records which indicate a very long historical record of algae blooms in the lake."
But he told The Standard the council had no plans to undertake further work on the algae or another pilot.
