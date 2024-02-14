Action group seeking alternative jobs for Tasty Plate participants

An action group has been set up to help find Tasty Plate participants training and supported employment opportunities.
The group was set up by Tasty Plate founder Helen Ridgwell, concerned parents and community members after the sudden demise of the cafe and catering operation.
Ms Ridgwell said the aim of the action group was to find short-term and long-term options for the 14 NDIS participants and staff members who were affected by the closure.
The long-term aim would be to support a venture to replace Tasty Plate, Ms Ridgwell said.
She said there had been concerns raised by a number of people about a lack of support from Brophy Family and Youth Services in the aftermath of the closure.
Serina Skinner said she had been disappointed there hadn't been more of an effort made in helping her son Aaron find an alternative to the three days he was working at Tasty Plate.
"I got a phone call from Brophy asking if Aaron had found any extra activities and considering it came like a bolt of lightning from the sky, I told them we had no time to find anything else," Mrs Skinner said.
She said she was given the name of other possible providers but to date hadn't been able to secure any other supported employment for Aaron.
"It's really disappointing," Mrs Skinner said.
"He was always very happy to go to Tasty Plate and he was always very happy when he came home from there."
Mrs Skinner said he had been catching the bus on his own to Tasty Plate three days a week, which had helped him build independence.
She said while she was disappointed by the way the closure was handled by Brophy, she was extremely grateful to the community who had banded together to offer support.
"The Tasty Plate community has been incredible," she said.
On Wednesday, Ms Ridgwell said the action group had a number of questions that needed to be answered about the closure of Tasty Plate.
She said the operation was a social enterprise that operated within a commercial framework.
"Social enterprises are dynamic, revenue generating cause-driven businesses," Ms Ridgwell said.
"They operate in a commercial market seeking to generate profit from trade that will serve their social mission, thus building a fairer society and a more inclusive economy."
Ms Ridgwell said social enterprises derived a substantial portion of their income from trade, which is reinvested towards achieving the organisation's social mission.
"Brophy stated they needed 50 NDIS participants to ensure viability of Tasty Plate," she said.
Ms Ridgwell said if this was the case, the action group wanted to know:
Ms Ridgwell said the action group also wanted to know why Tasty Plate was reliant on NDIS funding, given the goal of a social enterprise was to be commercially successful.
She also questioned what additional participants would have done if there wasn't high demand for the catering side of the operation.
Brophy Family and Youth Services chief executive officer Francis Broekman responded to the questions made in a statement.
"We took the difficult decision to close Tasty Plate due to its financial unviability despite our best endeavours to turn it around," Mr Broekman said.
"We appreciate the community support for people with a disability and wish the group every success."
