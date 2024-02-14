Lost wallaby hopping through city CBD turns heads in early morning jaunt

A lost wallaby has been told to hop on after making its way through the Warrnambool's CBD on Wednesday, February 14.
The wallaby started its venue-hopping at the Warrnambool KFC on Raglan Parade.
The marsupial contemplated going through the drive-thru but instead bounded into oncoming traffic.
Luckily, it made its way across the highway without causing any drama before heading down Kepler Street.
Shoppers headed to the Lava street Coles supermarket were greeted by the lost animal in the car park.
Bystanders cornered the animal in the back car park of the neighbouring pharmacy.
Workers at the pharmacy said three men had attempted to catch the animal but were unsuccessful.
Police and wildlife services were called at 9.30am.
The wallaby couldn't be safely captured and was left to find its own way home.
Authorities there spent more than 12 hours following the animal but also weren't able to relocate it.
