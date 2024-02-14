Behind the stumps: Football umpire firing with bat as return to field looms

A North Warrnambool Eels cricketer who returned to playing the sport as a bid to build up fitness after a serious knee injury is turning back the clock with his batting form.
Nathan Hoy smashed 111 off 89 balls for the club's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's division four team on Saturday, February 10 against Hawkesdale.
Hoy, a manager at PFD Foods in Warrnambool, has now scored 243 runs in just six matches to sit fifth for total runs despite just playing a handful of games.
A Warrnambool football umpire in the winter, Hoy suffered a nasty ACL injury at a pre-season training session in March, 2023, forcing him to spend the entire football season watching on from the sidelines.
He said playing cricket again this season after half a decade away from the sport - he played more than 400 games for Dennington - was a way for his body to get stronger ahead of the football season where he was itching to blow the whistle again.
"I'm feeling a bit stiff, I'm coming back from the injury, I have probably played one or two games previously over the last five years or so," he said.
"But it was pretty good to make some runs and get a century.
"I missed the whole footy season last year after doing the injury at an umpires pre-season training session and cricket's really allowed me to get my fitness back again more than anything.
"I ruptured the tendon off my bone, shredded some cartilage and fractured my kneecap all at once. It was a beach training session, just twisted the wrong way and it just blew up and went from there.
"But I'm raring to go (and umpire again), I missed it last year. Luckily I didn't have the reco which was a bonus so it helped."
He said he was enjoying being back playing cricket again and re-connecting with the sport, joining the club to play with one of his mates.
"I had a little fella and didn't play much over the last few years, I really wanted to be home and have my weekends," he said.
"Casey O'Keefe is the fourths captain at North and I was initially just going to fill-in and play a few games. They were sort of short and it fell into place a bit.
"I'm happy to rock up and play which is good, hopefully teach a few kids from my side and the other side a few tricks.
"Playing division four it's about helping the young ones coming through and I'm enjoying that."
The Eels, who sit third in division four, play Northern Raiders at Wangoom Recreation Reserve this Saturday with three rounds before finals.
A staggering new-ball spell from Allansford-Panmure's Brandon Bant has Nirranda scratching its heads for answers on day one of their clash on Saturday, February 10.
Defending 153, the Knights lost their first six wickets without scoring a run with all of the top-six making ducks.
Bant snared figures of 5-3 from eight overs, with Mack Mills bowling five maidens and capturing 1-0 in the incredible performance.
The Knights managed to reach stumps 6-7 but will be battling to save the game when play resumes on Saturday, February 17.
Mortlake export Georgia Wareham is in line to play her second Test for Australia when the one-off clash against South Africa kicks off on Thursday, February 15 in Perth.
The 24-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder made her Test debut against India back in 2021, snaring a wicket in the drawn match.
The south-west product has been a regular fixture of Australia's limited overs squads since first debuting in the country colours in 2018, playing 89 matches for a return of 92 wickets.
The clash at the WACA Ground between Australia and South Africa will be a historic occasion with the two teams to meet for the first time in a women's Test.
Mark Murphy (Woorndoo) 70 and 5-34 ; John Reed (Camperdown) 119; Eddie Lucas (Bookaar) 70; Matthew Boyle (Cobden) 69; Simon Baker (Bookaar) 88; Kaplan McCann (Cobden) 76; Danussika Bandara (Pomborneit) 51* and 1-34; Angus Uwland (Cobden) 79* and 1-9; Tharaka Sendanayake (Pomborneit) 29 and 3-55; Nick Frith (Camperdown) 5-27; Darcy McKendy (Boorcan) 3-50
