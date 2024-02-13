Gold standard: Rising speedster named in development squad

Emerging fast bowling sensation Milly Illingworth has been named as one of 26 players to take part in a 'Green vs Gold' three-day match in Adelaide from March 5-7.
The south-west export from Port Campbell, who graduated from Emmanuel College in Warrnambool last year and is currently contracted to Victoria and the Melbourne Stars, has been recognised as one of the most promising players from across the country.
The players, selected by the National Selection Panel (NSP), will take part in the three-day red-ball match which will form part of an expanding Australia A program and prepare the talented cricketers for international selection in the future.
The match is likely to become an annual event designed to develop the next generation of Australian cricketers.
Illingworth's rise up the charts in her first professional season since landing a contract with Victoria has seen the right-arm dynamo turn heads with her speed in the WBBL and in the WNCL while she also represented a Governor-General's XI squad for a fixture against South Africa on January 24.
The speedster will play for the Gold squad which also features fellow Victorians Kim Garth and Nicole Faltum.
"The three-day 'Green vs. Gold' match at Karen Rolton Oval is a new addition to supplement our Australia A program which aims to help prepare domestic players for all formats of international cricket," Cricket Australia head of performance (women's cricket) and national selector Shawn Flegler said.
"With several established international players named in the squad, we're looking forward to seeing a high level of cricket across the three days."
