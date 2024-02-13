Rotary's raffle could be the golden ticket for groups and clubs in need

This year's Golden Community Raffle may be the most important in its 30-year history with rising cost of living pressures and volunteer shortages taking a toll on city clubs.
The 'no-risk' raffle is organised by the Warrnambool Central Rotary Club each year and sees all money raised by sporting clubs and non-profit groups used for their own fundraising projects.
Service director Bob McMillan said about $25,000 was "pumped into" the community each year by the sale of tickets, which the rotary club provided.
"It's a no-risk way for clubs to raise important funds," he said.
"It's $5 a ticket and although some clubs can only sell 50, that's $250 - sometimes that's all they need to keep them going.
"It's been going for about 30 years and it's done a fantastic job through the years."
The top prizes this year include a $3000 and $1000 holiday voucher from Helloworld, with the third being a two- night stay in Harmony at Tower Hill.
South Warrnambool Football Netball Club committee member Paul Reilly said the club had benefited greatly from the raffle.
"It's been difficult as of late with COVID to raise money and get volunteers and this is a good way to get the whole of the club involved in raising such money," he said.
"We give these tickets out to every member and they can sell them knowing every cent goes to the club.
"Last year we raised about $2500 and used that for things like gym equipment."
Tickets can be picked up from Darrian Office Choice on Fairy Street during office hours.
The raffle will be drawn on May 15.
