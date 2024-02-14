Self-represented youth will stand trial over alleged police bashing

A man could be charged with contempt after disturbing a court where a youth was self-represented in a hearing into an alleged police bashing.
The Warrnambool teenager faced a committal hearing on February 14, 2024, after being charged in October 2021 with affray, resisting and assaulting police and associated offences, as well as breaching the COVID-19 regulations of the Victorian chief health officer.
The youth was allegedly approached by police during the height of the pandemic because he wasn't wearing a mask.
One of the police officers was physically injured and emotionally traumatised after the alleged attack, which involved an adult male co-accused, who has been jailed for his role.
On Wednesday the magistrate said he was satisfied the teenager had ample opportunities to obtain legal representation and would allow the hearing to go ahead without a lawyer.
Within minutes of the hearing starting there was an incident involving a disruptive man in the court gallery, who was asked to leave.
A magistrate said the man may be referred to police for investigation into contempt of court.
During the hearing the youth cross-examined three witnesses - the two alleged victims and the police informant.
He probed what led to the "interaction", what mask exemptions were given by the chief health officer at the time, and what facts pointed to him committing an offence.
The officers said they didn't know if the youth had an exception but one witness agreed people with an intellectual disability were exempt.
The youth attempted to quiz witnesses about some police members not wearing masks at the scene but was quickly shutdown.
The magistrate said he'd seen the body-worn camera footage and when extra members attended "the place was in chaos", and he wouldn't be surprised if members had more important things to focus on.
He warned the youth to contain his questions "in an appropriate way".
"I'm not going to let this court be used as a grandstand," the magistrate said.
As the prosecution case closed the teenager asked to play the body-worn camera footage but the magistrate said it was already on the record and the time to air the video was during cross-examination.
The magistrate said there was sufficient evidence for the matter to go to trial but offered the teen a chance to apply for the case to be dealt with in a children's court, where penalties were less significant than in the county court.
The prosecution suggested a penalty involving a youth supervision order could be appropriate if the matter resolved in the children's court, which was met with whispers and the shaking of heads from some people in the gallery.
The youth pleaded not guilty to the charges and will face a directions hearing in a county court in March 2024.
A trial will be listed at a later date.
On February 12 the Office of Public Prosecutions made an application to have the hearing heard online, citing safety concerns, but it was quickly withdrawn.
The prosecutor said during a previous hearing there was "considerable interest" from people who sought to be obstructive or difficult with court staff, but the magistrate said there was no record of safety concerns with the court.
In October 2023 the youth made a failed attempt to put a permanent end to the case with a magistrate saying the application started off quite respectfully but descended into outrageous slurs being made against police.
