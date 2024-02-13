Young family escapes 'significant' house fire in city's north-east

A young family was lucky to escape unharmed from a "significant" house fire in the north-east of Warrnambool.
Fire Rescue Victoria senior station officer Brett Gladki said members were called to the blaze in Hannaford Street about 9.30pm on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
"When first arriving we were confronted with a house fire which had a significant amount of flames issuing from the roof," he said.
"It took us approximately 20 minutes to bring it under control."
Mr Gladki said at least six fire appliances and 20 firefighters from both CFA and FRV attended.
"About 50 per cent of that home has been destroyed," he said.
"Unfortunately we now have a young family that has been displaced but they safely evacuated and were lucky to escape unharmed."
Mr Gladki said the fire spread to a fence and threatened a neighbouring property.
"These really dry high winds that we had last night drove this fire through the roof of the house," he said
"Due to the velocity of that wind and the location of the fire, it took us some time to extinguish the blaze within the roof and make sure it hadn't extended further into the house."
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
The city saw a peak wind gust of 89km/h at 6.03pm.
Warrnambool SES deputy controller Bernadette Northeast said the unit received two call-outs to sheds with roofing iron flapping.
She said the first was at Hoddle Street at 6.30pm and the second in Botanic Road at 7.50pm.
It came as firefighters battled a bushfire in the Grampians National Park, Bellfield and Pomonal on Tuesday with CFA confirming several firefighters had suffered minor injuries on the fireground.
