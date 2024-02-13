The Standardsport
GALLERY: Cats hit the track as AFL season opener looms

Updated February 13 2024 - 6:06pm, first published 5:49pm
GALLERY: The Standard's Anthony Brady captures the action from behind the lens as AFL club Geelong hits the training track at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.

AFL club Geelong held an open training session at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Tuesday, February 13, with fans flocking to the venue to get a close look at star players with the 2024 season a month away from launching.

