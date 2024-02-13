GALLERY: Cats hit the track as AFL season opener looms

AFL club Geelong held an open training session at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Tuesday, February 13, with fans flocking to the venue to get a close look at star players with the 2024 season a month away from launching.
The 2022 premiers enjoyed the sunshine and state-of-the-art facility with south-west export George Stevens returning to his home town.
The Cats kick off their AFL season against St Kilda on Saturday, March 16 at GMHBA Stadium.
The Standard's photographer Anthony Brady captured all the action from behind the lens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.