Tourist with young child on lap among 'absolutely appalling' driving

An international driver who entered a Warrnambool breath testing site with a young child sitting unrestrained on his lap is among a number of recent incidents concerning police.
Warrnambool police also detected eight impaired drivers on the region's roads on February 10 and 11.
One driver was more than five times over the legal limit while those caught on drugs included a learner driver, three P-platers and one unlicensed.
Police said the 40-year-old Glenroy man returned a blood alcohol reading of .267 in Dennington around 2pm on Sunday, while an international driver entered a breath testing site in Warrnambool with a young child seated on his lap about 6pm.
The impaired drivers included a 20-year-old Warrnambool man on his L-plates who tested positive to the drug ice on McGregors Road about 12pm, and a 30-year-old man who tested positive to the same drug about three hours later in the same street.
A 40-year-old Panmure man and a 30-year-old Warrnambool P-plater also tested positive for methamphetamine, while a 50-year-old Warrnambool woman and a 20-year-old Yarpturk woman both had cannabis in their system.
Some of the more high-end offending will be heard in the city's court room at a later date while the other drivers received penalty notices and a six-month loss of licence.
Victoria Police western region division two road safety manager Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae said the behaviour witnessed on the region's road was "absolutely appalling".
"There is no excuse for drink or drug driving - and doing so demonstrates a blatant disregard to all road users," she said.
It comes after police caught five drunk drivers in three days in Portland during the last weekend of January, with the lowest reading at .137 and the highest .2 - four times the legal limit.
Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae said the highs of substances would never outweigh the lows of fines, potential jail time, and a guilty conscience from causing serious harm.
"Make no mistake, if you endanger lives on our roads, we will find you and ensure you're held accountable," she said.
There has also been a number of high level drink-drivers prosecuted through the courts in 2024, including a motorist who blew .22 after driving at 100kmh on the wrong side of the road with a missing tyre, and a drunk and high motorist who side-swiped another car at road works.
One drink-driver tipped his friends out of his ute tray without realising, while another blew .127 after losing traction at up to 150kmh.
Last year 17 people died on south-west roads, the highest for 15 years. So far no one has lost their life on south-west roads this year, compared to three fatalities for the same period last year.
