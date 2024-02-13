Fatherly pride: 'Privilege' as club stalwart reaches mighty milestone

A Pomborneit champion says the opportunity to play senior cricket with his kids is ensuring his passion for the game is as strong as ever.
Simon Tolland, a dual South West Cricket division one premiership player and former club captain, celebrated a significant milestone in his storied career for the Bulls, reaching his 250th senior match in a narrow loss against Bookaar on Saturday, February 10, 2024.
Making the occasion all the more memorable was the fact Tolland, also an integral part of the club's flourishing junior program, played the match alongside son Finn.
Tolland told The Standard playing cricket with teenage sons Finn and Fletcher - who he has shared the field with in division three this year - was the reason he returned to the game after a long hiatus which ended at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.
"It was something I hadn't been thinking about, I'd had about six to eight years off cricket and hadn't really considered milestones or anything like that," he said.
"Once I came back to have a game with my kids, it was only going to be the one game but it's turned into the last three seasons.
"That's added a few more games to the list I suppose. Playing with Finn and Fletcher has been great this year, that was the intention to keep going this year.
"Having the opportunity to play a few division one games with Finn has also been a really good opportunity. There wasn't expectation to play division one, just to help out where I can and, having Finn in division one, when they need someone to fill-in I'm available."
He said the final goal before eventually hanging up the boots was to get a game in with his third son Sam, who is making his way through the juniors.
"I enjoy playing cricket, it's a really good privilege to be able to play with them and (Sam) is 13, so maybe another season with him when he steps up to play seniors," he said.
"They all love their cricket and all playing out at Pomborneit is a pretty good thing so we'll see how it goes."
He said he loved the club's family-friendly culture.
"It's a small community that relies on a lot of people committing to the club," he said.
"The executive have done such a good job maintaining their standards with the junior program, the women's and girls' teams coming onboard too.
"The club's thriving and I've always been passionate about playing cricket with Pomborneit. I've never played anywhere else and the club's given me a lot of opportunities and now it is for my kids as well."
