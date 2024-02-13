'Take shelter now': Updated warning for Grampians fire

Update (3:24pm): Forest Fire Management Victoria have upgraded advice regarding the Bellfield bushfires.
Residents of Bellfield, Halls Gap and Pomonal are being told to take shelter.
CFA chief fire officer Jason Heffernan said "It is now too late to leave, take shelter now."
Residents in areas to the east including Jallukar and Lake Fyans have been advised to leave now.
What you should do:
Travel to:
In the car:
If you are unable to leave you should shelter indoors:
If you cannot get indoors, other last resort options include:
If you are caught in fire in your car:
Impacts in your area:
EARLIER: Halls Gap, Pomonal residents have been told to leave as crews battle the new Bellfield blaze.
The bushfire is travelling in a southerly direction from the Terraces Fire Line.
A wind change is expected around 2pm, which may cause the fire to change directions towards Pomonal and surrounding communities.
"Don't wait, leaving now is the safest option - conditions may change and get worse very quickly," the statement said.
"Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay."
Update (1.05pm):
The State Emergency Service has issued a warning for the state, advising severe thunderstorms are likely to occur on Tuesday, February 13.
"Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail is possible with the storms in severely affected areas," the statement read.
To stay safe:
Update (12.55pm): The Bellfield fire is now marked under control.
Three CFA units have moved another fire south east of the blaze.
The Kellalac sighting has been removed from the list of warnings for the Wimmera.
Earlier (12.40pm): Emergency services are battling several blazes across the Wimmera and Grampians regions.
Five CFA crews are working to bring a bushfire under control on Mt Zero Road in Laharum, while another is working on a small fire on the Grampians Peak Trail about nine kilometres west of Dadswells Bridge.
Two crews are responding to a spotfire on Terraces firelane in Bellfield outside of Halls Gap.
Further north, a column of smoke was spotted in Kellalac near Warracknabeal.
Authorities issued advice for Dadswells Bridge, Laharum, Wartook, Halls Gap and Pomonal
"There is currently no threat to communities, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions," it read.
Tuesday, February 13, is a Total Fire Ban for the Wimmera, Mallee and Northern Country fire weather districts; the Wimmera is rated as Catastrophic.
A Catastrophic Fire Danger Rating means conditions will be the most dangerous for a fire under the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 4.30 pm or as the situation changes.
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
