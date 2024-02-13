Police intercept near highway leads to discovery of $10k of the drug ice

A police intercept near the Henty Highway led to the discovery of about $10,000 worth of the drug ice in a passenger's possession.
Matt Curran, 31, pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court on February 13, 2024 to trafficking the drug.
The court heard an unmarked police car stationed on the Henty Highway on August 28, 2023, saw another car leave Pennys Road about 10.30pm.
Officers intercepted the car, which had five men inside and the wrong registration plates attached.
The court heard the intercept led police to raid Curran's home at Bolwarra about midnight, and he was found with 24 grams of the drug ice.
The man's criminal record involves him possessing and trafficking the same drug.
Portland lawyer Julia Ray told the court her client was using 0.2 of a gram of methamphetamine a day at the time of the offending, but had remained clean since his arrest and was currently living in a residential rehabilitation centre.
She said Curran had served 43 days in custody before his release on bail.
She said the man had taken significant steps to address his offending and had demonstrated insight into the nature of his substance abuse.
Ms Ray said Curran was not found with digital scales or cash and the offending was not an example of a sophisticated trafficking scheme.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge adjourned sentencing until March 19 for the man to be assessed for a community correction order.
He said Curran's track record with the Office of Corrections was not good and he would have to persuade them he was serious this time if he wanted to avoid further jail time.
The magistrate said as part of a correction order he would consider unpaid community work, drug treatment and supervision.
Curran will face court again next month.
