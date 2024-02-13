Storm damage blows $100,000 hole in city budget

Major storms blew a $100,000 hole in Warrnambool City Council's finances but staff vacancies are still delivering almost $1 million in savings.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the council's quarterly finances had an overall unfavourable position of $291,000.
Unforeseen expenses were to blame, she said, citing the damage bill from the September 2023 storms and increase in the cost of waste disposal
Materials and services costs were $897,000 higher than forecast partly due to unexpected storm damage costs of $100,000.
The council was hit with higher gate fees and transport costs to dispose of a larger volume of waste which set the finances back $64,000.
The increased waste costs would be discussed at upcoming budget meetings, Cr Paspaliaris said.
"Council has to bear some of the cost for this mandatory review," Cr Paspaliaris said.
The council had to pay $47,000 for the VEC review after the state government ruled Warrnambool should revert back to wards for the October 2024 elections.
Exactly how the city will be carved up is expected to be decided within weeks.
Despite the hits to the bottom line, chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the council was "on target" to meet its budget.
The struggle to fill job vacancies, which has plagued the council, delivered about $933,000 in savings on salaries from unfilled positions.
Vacancies have been a constant struggle for the council since the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2022 it had 40 jobs on offer. By late last year that had been reduced to 13.
A lack of housing has been a factor in not being able to lure new staff.
"Whilst there are consistent challenges with resources associated with early learning centres and preschools, they are operating at or near capacity and performing well financially speaking," Cr Paspaliaris said.
"The remaining savings are in salaries across other departments."
Campaigns around enforcement of animal registration gave the council's finances a $52,000 boost.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.