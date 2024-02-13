Let there be light: Night games to return after towers sparked safety fear

Night games will return to Port Fairy in time for the upcoming football and netball season with works on a $740,500 lighting project underway.
But Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said that was about to change.
"The football netball club is incredibly important to the town, and the new lighting will bring the facilities up to a modern standard," he said.
"These new lights will mean the club will no longer need to hire generators and temporary lighting for weeknight training and will allow the club to host night matches.
"Work getting underway on Monday will include the removal of the remaining lighting towers, new foundations, electrical connections and installation of new lights and lighting towers."
Cr Smith said the upgrade would be complete in time for the 2024 football and netball seasons, depending on the weather, with works to stop over the March long weekend.
He said there would be restricted access to work areas throughout the reserve, and asked the public to cooperate with the amended traffic and pedestrian conditions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.