'Thrill and honour' as local team wins prestigious women's golf event

A Warrnambool-based team is celebrating a win on its home turf after prevailing in a prestigious two-day women's golf event.
Warrnambool golfers Jenny McMahon, Anne Hunt, Cheryl Carroll and Sue Rea were crowned overall winners of the 60th Marjorie Robinson Bowl on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 after showcasing their talents at Warrnambool Golf Club.
The annual team stroke event capped off a well-attended two days of women's golf.
The event, which honours Marjorie Robinson, a former women's captain, president, secretary and life member of the club, saw teams and players from across the state take part.
Rea, a dedicated golfer of almost three decades, said it was a privilege to win alongside her teammates on her home course, admitting it was a bit of a "home ground advantage".
"It is a great honour, but I do kind of feel for the visitors a bit too in a way, we had a bit of a home ground advantage I think," she told The Standard after winning the event.
"But by the same token we had to play really well to win it which we did so I'm proud of us as a team.
"It is a thrill and honour, and rather prestigious for our club to be able to hold this event.
"It was a bit of pot luck than anything else that we all had reasonable scores that added up to a really good score."
She said it was one of the most important and well-regarded events on the club's busy schedule and praised everyone who helped out to make it all possible.
"It's the biggest event the women hold at our club aside from the championships," she said.
"It's quite special for us to win it at home. It's an amazing facility we've got here at Warrnambool and the new club house is absolutely beautiful and we've waited a long time for it.
"The course is in great condition, but it's a difficult course. I played with some visitors today and because it's hilly and a lot of the players come from flat courses they found it rather challenging.
"It's lovely here."
Rea described golf as a unique sport and one which kept driving her to greater heights.
"Golf, it's such a wonderful game," she said.
"It's a challenge every week but it makes you want to keep coming back and playing."
