How much do you need to earn to buy a house in Warrnambool?

The amount of income you need to earn to buy a house or unit in Warrnambool has jumped as much as 20 per cent over the past year, new data shows.
To be able to afford a house in Warrnambool - where the median price is $571,000 - a household would need to earn $112,455 a year. That's 14 per cent more than a year ago.
For a unit - where the median price is $425,202 - you need a household income of $83,600 which is a rise of 20 per cent.
But you need to earn around double that to buy property in Port Fairy where a household income of $194,000 is needed to buy a home with the median price of a house at $986,736.
Buyers there need 10 per cent more to buy a house than a year ago. The figures are based on a 30-year mortgage with a 20 per cent deposit.
Finder.com.au head of consumer research Graham Cooke said homeowners in Warrnambool were now having to folk out an extra $4000 a year with the average mortgage rising from $29,600 to $33,700 a year.
But Mr Cooke said things could start to subside later this year.
Across the state, Proptrack data showed there were now 200 suburbs where you needed to earn $200,000 a year to buy a house - an increase of 50 over the past year.
"The analysis shows that for many suburbs, buying a home is slipping out of reach," Mr Cooke said.
But he said Warrnambool was still considered "relatively affordable" compared to a lot of places.
"What's interesting is units have gone up 20 per cent and houses have only gone up 14 per cent, if you look at the overall cost to maintain financing a property," he said
But if you look at the actual prices, units have gone up five per cent and houses have dropped one per cent over the past year, he said.
"It's 14 per cent more expensive to facilitate purchasing a home, even though prices haven't gone up significantly which shows the impact of the cash rate rises on people," he said.
Mr Cooke said the majority of Finder's panel of economists were now predicting the cash rate had peaked.
"So we're not going to get any more cash rate increase. It's at its highest point," he said.
Some economists were predicting a drop in interest rates as early as August, or later quarter of this year, Mr Cooke said.
Mortgages, rent, and fuel increases and inflation pushing up grocery cart prices is putting a lot of pressure on households right now, he said.
"Cost of living pressures are sky high. The cost of living pressure gauge has been sitting in the extreme range for the last three months," he said.
In Camperdown you need a household income of $81,738 to afford the median priced house of $415,734 - a jump of eight per cent.
In Hamilton you need a household income of $75, 851 for a median priced house of $385,789 - a jump of 10 per cent.
In Terang you need to earn $72,747 to buy a median priced $370,003 house - up 13 per cent.
In Portland you need to earn $84,625 and Mortlake $63,417 - a rise of 11 per cent. To buy a $584,525 median-priced house you need to earn $114,925 - a jump of 10 per cent.
