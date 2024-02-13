How a dare turned this truck driver into an international coffee judge

A truck driver's coffee venture which began as a dare is putting one small south-west town on the map.
Not many know that nestled at the end of Cobden's main street is an internationally lauded coffee roaster.
Inside the humble Curdie Street building, walls are adorned with medals and certificates attesting to local artisan Paul Jennings.
It's a huge result stemming from humble beginnings.
"Back in 2013 I started the business - I Roast Coffee - as a dare by my ex-girlfriend," Mr Jennings said.
"I was using coffee from other places at first but then I got my own little roaster and from there it got bigger and bigger and bigger.
"People kept buying it and recommended me to enter a competition. I went to the Golden Bean Competition, the world's largest for coffee roasting, and I won a couple of medals.
"From there it's just snowballed and so far I've won 16 medals."
In fact, Mr Jennings is also a judge for the competition, which spans Australasia.
But the roaster's focus is on the south-west, supplying Port Campbell, Port Fairy, Hamilton and Lake Bolac with about 10 blends.
He said having local artisans was imperative to the region.
"It's fairly important," Mr Jennings said.
"You're not only doing good things within the town but it's actually helping to put it on the map as well.
"I've got some coffee down at Dairylicious in Jancourt East which is on the artisan's tourist trail.
"That sort of thing is helping to put Cobden on the map too."
