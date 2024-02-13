'People are near impossible to find': New owner faces tradie shortage

Warrnambool is in the grips of a tradie shortage, according to the new owner of Preston Windows and Joinery.
Jarrod Woolstencroft has recently taken over the business which had operated under its previous owner Chris Preston for 36 years.
Mr Woolstencroft, who also owns Cabworx Kitchens, said finding qualified employees was harder than ever.
He said around Warrnambool there was "definitely a trade shortage".
"People are near impossible to find," he said.
"A lot of people over COVID, they were flat out and then everyone got worn out."
But even finding new apprentices is a growing challenge, Mr Woolstencroft said.
"People think there's no money in trade anymore," he said.
"But if you put effort in and you've got the energy to do it, it's definitely good to be a tradie."
Bryce Conheady, who manages Preston Windows and Joinery, said he started working there 12 years ago and over that time he'd seen several apprentices come and go.
Many, he said, failed to "stick it out."
"It's just hard to find people that want to do it," he said.
Mr Woolstencroft said the building industry had slowed since the high of the post-COVID pandemic boom.
"Everyone in Warrnambool is going to be busy still but new homes have definitely dropped off, there's no denying that with all the interest rates rises and a bit of the unknown," he said.
Mr Woolstencroft said he was focused on modernising the 36-year-old business and focus on sustainability.
Unused or broken pieces of wood were being turned into chips and saw dust to compacted into logs which would be sold locally as fuel for fireplaces.
He also wants to expand the business to include manufacturing timber bench tops.
