Under the Auld Pump: Making 100 runs all in a day's work for barman

Talented cricket Jimmy Elford is making his mark in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association as a leader. He goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
AT A GLANCE
Born: In Portland on May 7, 1996.
Partner: Ashlie. Child: Reggie.
Parents: Ricky and Rachel. Siblings: Tash and Jess.
Education: Bundarra Primary School in Portland before going to Portland Secondary College and then I had a two-year stint at SEDA College in Geelong.
Sporting highlight: Would have to be making 100 runs for Russells Creek on the Saturday and then lining up in a Twenty20 game on the Sunday and I ended up getting a hat-trick and taking five wickets. It was a satisfying weekend for a cricketer.
Jimmy, let's go back in time, was cricket always your chosen sport when you were growing up?
I was encouraged to play a lot of sport by my dad when I was young and I suppose cricket won out.
I'll never forget I was going to Bundarra Primary School in Portland and my teacher Alastair Stannard suggested I go to play cricket with Portland Colts.
I would have been about 14 when I played in the junior premiership side. I was lucky enough to represent Portland in country week cricket in Melbourne when I was 16 and 17 years of age.
It was a wonderful experience getting to Melbourne to play cricket on some amazing wickets. I made the move to Geelong at the age of 17 and ended up playing cricket for Manifold Heights.
They played in a very good competition of cricket but in 2016 I made the move back to Warrnambool to be closer to my parents in Portland.
History shows that you played cricket for Russells Creek when you made the move to Warrnambool.
How did it come about that you joined Creek?
I had got a job at the Warrnambool Hotel and a couple of the blokes there were connected with Russells Creek Cricket Club so I just tagged along for a game.
I played with Creek for seven seasons and in that time we played in six grand finals and happened to win four of them. I've got wonderful memories in my time playing with Creek.
The premierships were amazing. We had a really tight group of blokes and had a great time. One of my memories is I was batting one day and was supposed to start my shift at the pub at 5pm but I was on about 85 runs and our captain Cam Williams kept them informed at the pub I was running late for work.
I ended up making 100 runs and had no time to celebrate as I had to get to work as a barman at the Warrnambool Hotel.
I've been lucky to have represented Warrnambool on three occasions in country week cricket. I made a couple of 50s and that was rewarding. I really enjoyed representing Warrnambool at country week cricket.
It gave you the chance to hang out with other local blokes for a few days who all love cricket and wanted to see the Warrnambool side go well.
Jimmy, in May last year you made the decision to take up the job as captain-coach at Northern Raiders. Was it a tough decision to make?
Yes. It was one of the toughest things I've had to do. I really loved my time at Creek. They're a great bunch of people there. I would say the toughest part about leaving the club was speaking to Cam Williams, Andrew Thomson and Nathan Divall.
I was really close to the three of them and they have played significant roles in the success of Creek on-and-off the field over the last seven seasons. It was a tough decision to make to join the Northern Raiders.
I tossed it all around for a few months before making the final decision. The main reason I decided for the change was for new challenges.
Once I made my final decision and had spoken to Cam, Thomo and Nathan I was like a kid in a lolly shop - I was really excited to be joining the Northern Raiders.
How have things gone for Northern Raiders this season?
Overall I'm pretty happy how we're going but I would have loved to have won an extra couple of games. We're sitting in eighth spot just over a game out of the six.
I suppose we've got to depend on how other results go if we're to play in the finals. I would say going forward we've got the nucleus of a very good side. We've got good numbers in all our grades and it's really heartening to turn up to training on a Thursday night and see more than 30 kids training before the seniors.
Have you been happy with your own form in this season?
I would have loved to have been going better. I've had a couple of soft tissue injuries and they have taken a bit of a toll on the body.
My main part of concern is the muscles behind my knees but I'll finish out the season and then have a good rest to allow them time to heal.
What do you think of the standard of cricket in the local association this season?
It's a good competition. It's very even. I would say on any given day anyone can beat anyone which is really good for the competition.
I think Allansford and Port Fairy are the best two sides in the competition but that could change over the next few weeks leading into the finals.
One of the great things about playing with Northern Raiders is we've got a great turf wicket. Robert Neal and his helpers put in a lot of time to ensure the wicket is always in top order.
Jimmy, away from cricket what other sports have you played?
I've played a lot of basketball, racquetball and golf plus footy. My dad is a handy golfer and I love getting back to Portland to have a hit with him.
I used to love playing footy. I played at Old Collegians for a couple of years before going out to play at Caramut. I had two years there but it was tough to balance playing footy and work as a barman.
I've decided to hang-up the footy boots, as I said, I'm struggling with soft tissues injuries and want to focus on being captain-coach with Northern Raiders.
