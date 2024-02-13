Geelong teammate declares Hampden export 'ready to play AFL'

GEELONG forward Gryan Miers believes talented draftee George Stevens could push for a round one debut.
Miers, speaking during the Cats' community camp in Warrnambool on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 said the Hampden league export stood out as a player who was "ready to play AFL".
"He is someone who has come in and you would not be surprised if they are there round one," the 106-game Cat, who has dabbled in recruiting, said.
"I have played with George in the midfield in some trial games and training sessions and I've just been so impressed with his skills, his mindset as a young guy and what he's doing to become a great player and seize the opportunity he's got.
"I did watch George a bit in the VFL last year and (there was) some little recruiting tips I did with him and I was stoked when we picked George. I was all for getting him on our list."
Stevens, who will visit his former primary school St Joseph's on February 14 "eager to make a few kids' days", said he was focused on learning from new midfield coach Steven King who was "bringing in lots of new ideas".
"I am trying to develop my game as much as I can and become the most well-rounded player I can as an individual and that will allow me to hopefully fit into the team environment where I am learning new structures," he said.
"I am not a big future goal-setter. I like to have short-term goals I will hopefully tick off and chip away at over the next part of the pre-season and as we go into games see where it takes me."
It's been a whirlwind period for the Emmanuel College graduate.
Twelve months ago the South Warrnambool export was invited to train with the Cats at Reid Oval during their community camp.
This time he was on track as a fully-fledged member of the team.
Stevens, 18, is now three months into his career, having landed at the Cats via pick 58 in the national draft.
The strong-bodied teenager, who played for South Warrnambool in its senior premiership six months ago, said it was surreal to be at the scene of two special football moments.
"It's funny because this is the rival footy club Warrnambool - I am from South Warrnambool but my last memory here was winning the local premiership," he said.
"It's nice to be back where it ended at South."
Training with Geelong at the venue a year ago was an eye-opener for Stevens.
"It's a bit of a full circle moment. The boys were getting stuck into me a little bit during the week about how I was just a young lad coming for a kick last year and now I am here," he said.
"That was a really good opportunity and I probably learned a little bit just from that hour-and-a-half I did with the boys then about what to expect coming into the environment and I think that, added with some VFL opportunities with the Cats, has helped me settle in really well.
"But it's much cooler coming in knowing I have (Geelong) gear in the bag and have my own number (on my guernsey)."
Stevens, who is living with fellow draftee Mitch Edwards who was drafted out of Western Australia, was considered a slider in the draft after captaining the AFL Academy.
But the considered teenager isn't using it as a motivator.
"I don't have a mindset of proving people wrong," he said.
"If anything I am grateful Geelong has given me the opportunity and I'll be looking to pay them back as best as possible by putting my best foot forward with training."
One of his "biggest inspirations and motivators" is older brother Archie who is on Carlton's VFL list.
"He's been to the majority of Carlton's (AFL) match sim post-Christmas," he said.
"He's getting a really good opportunity there and working really closely with the VFL coach Luke Power who is the head of development in the AFL (team) as well.
"Hopefully he can continue to chip away and see how far it takes him but I'm sure he won't stop trying that's for sure."
