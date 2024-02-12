Stolen drag racing car crashes into power pole before being set on fire

A Holden ute was stolen from a Portland wrecking yard and then set on fire after crashing into a power pole early this morning.
A Portland police spokesman said the utility, which was believed to be set up for drag racing, was stolen from the wrecking yard in Kennedy Street about 2am on February 13, 2024.
The car was driven less than one kilometre before it crashed into a power pole in Mitchell Crescent, he said.
There were no injuries reported.
The spokesman said it's believed the car was then set on fire.
He said the offender, or offenders, fled the scene.
He said firefighters attended and extinguished the blaze
The spokesman said the incident was still in the early stages of being investigated and urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact Portland police or Crime Stoppers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.