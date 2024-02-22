Yep, that really happened: The day Evil Knievel almost came to town

It was the event of the century that almost was.
A full-page advertisement appeared in The Standard on February 23, 1979, that caught the eye of young, old, man, woman.
It was for an event on March 27 at the Warrnambool Showgrounds.
It was to bring a name so big to town the people of Warrnambool had been gob-smacked with the announcement.
Now, Warrnambool had produced some famous people, and had even more famous visitors.
Queen Elizabeth drove through Warrnambool on the way home from her visit to Hamilton in 1954.
In 1977, then Prince Charles, now the King, visited Tower Hill, and later in the day attended the Warrnambool Racecourse for the Silver Jubilee Cup.
But this 1979 event was to have those royal visits well and truly covered.
The star attraction was to be, wait for it, Evil Knievel.
The superstar daredevil from the US had included Warrnambool on his Australian tour.
It was to be one show only, with an adult ticket costing $7.90, and a child's $4.
At the time, Evil Knievel was a global superstar, with name recognition right up there with anyone on the planet.
From his super stunts to his action figure - complete with motorcycle and launching pad - Evil Knievel was the world's most loved real-life hero.
But the hype surrounding the great man's visit was soon blown to pieces when the news came through only a few days after the advertisement was posted that the show in fact would not go on.
So how had this dream been ripped from the people of Warrnambool?
The plan for the Australian tour included 44 shows.
But after just four, all in New South Wales - at Orange, Wollongong, Sydney and Wagga Wagga, the pin was pulled and it was back on a plane to the US for the iconic entertainer.
But why?
There appeared to be a number of reasons for the tour cancellation.
It was reported the showgrounds in Australia underwhelmed him, as did the size of the crowds.
Both were considerably smaller than what he was used to in the US.
It was said he openly fought with tour promoters and in the four shows he did do, he failed to carry out one of his famous jumps.
You didn't have to read too far between the lines that he seemed disinterested, bored or just sick of the every day risk of life and limb that came with his job.
He was, after all, 39 at the time, a stage of life when most elite sportspeople had passed their prime and are putting their feet up.
But gee, how good would it have been to say you saw Evil Knievel in Warrnambool?
