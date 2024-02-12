Police say oblong-shaped tattoo led to accused burglar being charged

A photo of an oblong-shaped tattoo led police to charge a "recidivist residential burglar" with the theft of two electric bikes from a home where a married couple was sleeping.
Aaron Pennell, 39, was charged with the alleged aggravated burglary and appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on February 12, 2024, for a bail application.
The court heard the man was captured on CCTV twice entering a Quarry Road home in Warrnambool's north-east and stealing two electric bikes worth $13,000.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, alleged the man first attended the house about midnight on February 3.
He said CCTV captured him stealing the bike.
He then returned 27 minutes later with another man and the second bike was allegedly stolen.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said Mr Pennell was observed on CCTV wearing distinctive clothing and had a unique oblong-shaped tattoo and scar above his left ankle.
He said the accused man was a "total recidivist residential burglar" and in 2018 he had taken a photo of Mr Pennell's tattoos after a series of break-ins and thefts.
He said he had dug up the photos on February 7, 2023 and he believed the man had the same tattoo spotted in the footage from Quarry Road.
The detective said one of the bikes had been recovered two days earlier when police attended a Clifton Street home looking for Warrnambool's Daniel Byrne, 34, who was wanted for unrelated matters.
He said Mr Pennell was arrested at his home at 9.40am on February 12.
He said police located at the house some of the distinctive clothing seen in the camera footage, including Mr Pennell's running shoes.
The court heard the man had a lengthy criminal history which more recently involved burglary, theft and drug offences.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the man had previously been jailed but it did not deter him from re-offending.
He said the man used methamphetamine and he had no doubt that was fuelling the offences.
"He is stealing anything he can to fund his habit," he said.
"I'm of the view the only way the community can be protected from him (is to refuse bail)."
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge refused bail and urged the man to seek legal representation.
Mr Pennell will face court again at a later date.
Mr Bryne faced court on February 6, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody
