The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police say oblong-shaped tattoo led to accused burglar being charged

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
February 12 2024 - 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say oblong-shaped tattoo led to accused burglar being charged
Police say oblong-shaped tattoo led to accused burglar being charged

A photo of an oblong-shaped tattoo led police to charge a "recidivist residential burglar" with the theft of two electric bikes from a home where a married couple was sleeping.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.