Security concerns raised over hearing into alleged youth police bashing

The Office of Public Prosecutions has raised safety concerns about a hearing into an alleged police bashing involving a Warrnambool youth.
The youth, who cannot legally be named, will face a half-day committal hearing this month after he was charged in October 2021 with affray, intentionally causing injury, assault and associated offences, as well as breaching the COVID-19 regulations of the Victorian chief health officer.
A police officer was physically injured and emotionally traumatised after the alleged violent attack, which involved an adult co-accused, who has been jailed for his role.
It's expected the two police officers involved in the alleged incident will give evidence before a magistrate decides if the evidence is of sufficient weight for the case to go for trial in the county court.
The youth has previously advised the court he will be self-represented.
On Monday, February 12, 2024, a prosecutor made an application for the committal hearing to be heard online, rather than in person.
He said the police informant had raised with the prosecution a possible security concern with people seeking to interrupt the proceedings.
The prosecutor said during a previous hearing there was "considerable interest" from people who attended court and sought to act as McKenzie friends, someone without legal training or qualifications who attends a court of law to assist someone else by prompting and giving advice.
He said it had been reported those friends had sought to be obstructive or difficult with court staff.
A magistrate said the court had not reported any such security concerns and the application was withdrawn.
He granted a second application for one of the police officers to appear in court online due to now being stationed three hours away.
The youth previously appeared in court in October 2023 where he made a failed attempt to put a permanent end to the case.
The magistrate at the time said the application started off quite respectfully but descended into outrageous slurs being made against police.
She said that would not be allowed to happen in any future hearing or in documentation provided to the court.
"The application for permanent stay is refused," she told the youth, adding his mother would not be able to appear in a committal hearing because she was not a prosecution witness.
