Farmer tells court of moment he saw stolen Ford Ranger crash into gum tree

A magistrate says a man who crashed a stolen 2015 Ford Ranger utility about 40 kilometres north of Casterton made up a fictitious story to avoid being charged by police.
Issac Olsen, 38, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on February 13, 2024, for a contested hearing.
When police first attended the scene on May 17, 2022, the man denied driving the car and later claimed he was given a lift by a fictitious person from New Zealand.
Olsen later admitted to being the driver but denied his driving was dangerous and claimed he didn't know the utility was stolen.
A farmer told the hearing he saw the car fishtailing from one side of the road to the other before the driver lost control and crashed into a gum tree.
He said the incident was vivid in his memory because it was something that frightened him.
He said he tried to help the man tow the car off the tree but was unsuccessful.
A Casterton tradesman who owned the ute, worth about $40,000, said he didn't realise it was stolen until police contacted him to say it was involved in an accident.
He said it had been parked behind his workshop in Henty Street and wasn't being used at the time due to it overheating.
The man said when he saw the car at the Hamilton police station it had different tool boxes and wheels attached.
A police officer said he attended the crash scene in Gringegalgona and observed the ute had suffered heavy impact with a tree.
He said further inspection of the car showed it was stolen and had clone number plates attached.
The court heard a search of the car allegedly uncovered about 10 grams of methamphetamine but charges relating to the drugs were withdrawn.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said on February 14 he was satisfied Olsen lied to police, that he knew the ute was stolen and his driving at the time of the crash could have seriously killed, injured or otherwise interfered with other road users.
He said there was no evidence Olsen was the actual thief but the charge was proven on the basis he was aware it was stolen.
He said Olsen also knew the car was unroadworthy and had a bald tyre that didn't match the others, which showed a serious breach of the safe control of a car.
"The icing on the cake is you were unlicensed," the magistrate said. "You should not have been driving on that road."
Olsen, who has a limited criminal history, was convicted and fined $4000.
His licence was disqualified for 12 months.
