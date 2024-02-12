Better playground, more greenery: Newest images show change in play park plan

Newest designs for the Port Fairy Play and Skate project feature more play equipment as it ramps up for mid-year construction.
It comes as Moyne Shire Council announced the project had gone to tender for design and construction.
Mayor Ian Smith said it was a major milestone for the upgrade.
"We are now in a place to ask for contractors to complete the detailed designs and to construct the new play space and skate park at Russell Clarke Reserve," he said.
"This is really exciting; we know the community has been waiting for a long time for this and are progressing this project as a key priority for council.
"We are on track to start construction mid-year - so it won't be long now until people start seeing action on site."
Cr Smith said there has been an extensive process to find a site for the development of the concept designs.
Tenders are now open and will close on March 13.
