Taylor Swift fans 'ready for it' as Eras Tour starts in Australia

Wangoom's Pippa Buckley will spend the next few weeks making friendship bracelets ready to swap at a Taylor Swift concert - but she has to go to Sydney to do it.
The pop icon kicks off her Eras tour in Melbourne on Friday, February 16, 2024 but Pippa missed out on tickets to those shows.
So when she secured a ticket to the February 26 Sydney concert Pippa said she was in "disbelief".
"It was extremely stressful... I tried the first time in the presale I didn't get any and then I was waiting for hours and hours before I got it one at the end," the 23-year-old said.
"I was jumping around my room."
Fans attending the shows had been encouraged to dress as their favourite Swift "era". So, inspired by Taylor Swift's song Lavender Haze and the album cover Speak Now, Pippa already has her purple outfit ready to go.
A line in her song You're on You're Own Kid which talks about making friendship bracelets has inspired Swifties across the world to swap bracelets with other fans at her shows.
Warrnambool's Toyworld sold dozens of packets of bracelet kits on the first day they put up a display featuring a life-sized cardboard cut out of Swift.
Customer assistant at Toyworld Leisha Neave said the business was expecting more sales as the tour date grew nearer.
"We've had lots of inquires," she said
"Everyone on Facebook was tagging one another and we've had people coming in to look and bringing their kids back after school.
"We are expecting a bit of an influx."
And they're not the only ones seeing a jump in the sale of friendship bracelets with other businesses saying sales have increased in recent weeks.
Even though records had long gone when Swift launched her singing career, the pop icon has inspired a recent resurgence in vinyl - something Warrnambool's Prehistoric Sounds owner Shane Godfrey said he had seen over that past two years.
"She's probably one of the most popular artists we sell at the moment," he said.
