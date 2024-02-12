Inside Racing: Warrnambool Cup the next goal for Glitter 'N' Gold

HONEST mare Glitter 'N' Gold put her hand up for a start in the $250,000 Warrnambool Cup on May 2 after winning the Colac Cup on Friday, February 9.
Glitter 'N' Gold, with Irish-born jockey Tom Madden in the saddle, hung on to beat the fast-finishing Mystery Island in the $70,000 race.
Trainer Lindsey Smith said a Warrnambool Cup start would be Glitter 'N' Gold's final run as she prepares to go to the breeding barn.
"It was a great ride by Tommy and the ride won the race for her," Smith said.
"Glitter 'N' Gold is a quirky mare but Tommy has a good understanding of her. The win was a great result for Glitter 'N' Gold's owners who have strong links to the Colac area.
"Her owners are heavily involved in the racing industry and deserve to get winners as they invest a lot of money into the sport. The Warrnambool Cup will be Glitter 'N' Gold's last run.
to the Warrnambool Cup."
Smith said history said it was a smart move.
"We did the same thing with Too Close The Sun when he won the 2020 Terang-Warrnambool Cup double," he said.
"I've got to work out a sequence of races to have her ready to run in the Terang and Warrnambool cups but we'll have that sorted out in a couple of days."
Friday's win was the second cup victory for Glitter 'N' Gold. The lightly-raced five-year-old won the Penshurst Cup in November.
Meanwhile, Smith is over the moon with Yellow Sam's in the $150,000 Group Three Mystic Journey Stakes in Hobart on Friday, February 9.
"Yellow Sam kept up her consistent form winning the Mystic Journey," he said. "We took her over to Tasmania three weeks ago to get her used to the track and environment.
"She's been a very consistent mare. We'll now set her for the $150,000 Group Three Vamos Stakes (1400m) at Launceston on February 28 for her next start."
Yellow Sam has won five races from 11 starts and finished in the minor place-getters' stall on six occasions.
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Daniel Bowman has the knack of finding a bargain at a yearling sale and he's hopeful the same happens at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sales in Sydney.
The sales, which kicked off on Sunday, February 11 and end on Tuesday, saw Bowman pay $50,000 for a yearling colt by Pierata on the opening day.
The Group One-winning trainer, whose list of yearling purchases includes Fortunate Kiss, Is It Me, Begood Toya Mother, Ocean Beyond, said the buy should be an early goer.
"The colt is a lovely type of yearling," Bowman said. "He's neat and looks a running type. We only have a few small shares left in him as some of our existing clients have purchased shares in him.
"We've have a bit of luck buying yearlings out of the ring and lets hope it happens again with this bloke."
Bowman purchased his Group One winner Begood Toya Mother for $28,000 as a yearling in 2016 before the galloper went on to win more than $740,000 for his connections.
PETER Chow may head straight to Melbourne for a mid-week race with Shammy Express after the three-year-old filly won her maiden at Colac on Friday, February 9.
Chow said Shammy Express had no luck at her racecourse debut at Camperdown.
"Shammy Express drew barrier 11 and that just never helped her chances at Camperdown," he said.
"We thought she would run well at her debut on the strength of a couple of good trials but we left the money in the bookies' bags after they bet good odds about her. I thought she would win at Colac as she drew barrier three and just jumped and ran.
"I think with a bit of time she might develop into a handy filly."
The former Port Fairy footballer acknowledged the ride of Warrnambool jockey Melissa Julius.
SYMON Wilde's stable is enjoying a great run. Wilde saddled up 13 runners from Friday to Sunday and had six winners, five place-getters and a fourth-placing in a listed race.
His wins included Aurora's Symphony in the $300,000 Hobart Cup.
Wilde will now set Aurora's Symphony at the $300,000 Launceston Cup - a race he's won twice previously.
Overflow Miss, who ran fourth in Sunday's listed Strutt Stakes at Hobart, will have her next start in the Tasmanian Oaks.
SMALL fish are sweet - just ask Tower Hill trainer Patrick McKenna.
The underrated trainer parted with $3000 to purchase Cranc at the 2022 June Inglis digital online sale.
Cranc won a restricted race at Naracoorte on Sunday, February 11.
The victory was Cranc's second from his past four runs for McKenna and took his stake earnings to more than $35,000 from 15 runs for the quietly-spoken trainer.
VETERAN jumper Police Camp is getting ready for another tilt at the Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase.
Police Camp has run three Grand Annuals which have resulted in a sixth-placing in 2020 and second-placings in 2022 and 2023.
Trainer Simon Ryan said he's happy with the progress of Police Camp leading into the 2024 May carnival.
"Police Camp has been in work for three months with one race in mind - the 2024 Grand Annual," Ryan said.
"He's done a lot of slow work to have him ready. I've got my fingers crossed we get a heavy track for the Grand Annual again. He just loves heavy tracks and the further in distance the better.
"We'll give him a steeple trial around Warrnambool in a couple of weeks just to keep ticking him over. He doesn't need many flat runs to have him ready for the Annual. Police Camp has been a wonderful horse, giving his owners plenty of enjoyment with his Annual runs."
The 10-year-old has won more than $415,000 for his connections from 51 starts.
JOCKEY Jade Darose will spend seven meetings on the sidelines after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Ararat on Sunday, February 11. The charge relates to Darose's ride on Fontaine Del Rosso.
Her suspension started at midnight on February 11 and ends midnight February 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.