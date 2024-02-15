Yep, that really happened: When it was all in at the local tip

Who would believe what a huge impact the things we leave behind would have.
For anyone who was walking the planet in south-west Victoria up until the last parts of the 20th century, dealing with rubbish was a very different beast to what we have now.
As is so often the case, the 1970s and 80s were the epicentre of what was happening.
Perhaps this was the case due to a rise in consumerism following the dark years of the war and the decades after.
So many things, in so many packages.
But unlike today, when time is carefully taken to sort what goes in the bin with what colour lid, it was a free for all.
You see, there were no council provided bins, just the old Oscar the Grouch tin type that was a little beat up because it also doubled as a set of wickets for backyard cricket.
And into that bin (or bins) went everything.
You name it, it went in.
Sauce bottles, paper, cans, cardboard, plastic, Styrofoam, the list went on and on.
There was the odd exception.
The local soft drink man would pick up the empties we left in the crate at the front door and replace them with full ones.
And the beer bottles would be picked up by a couple of gentlemen on a regular basis.
I was never sure who they were or where they came from, just that they knew exactly where the old spud bags with dad's empty Melbourne Bitter bottles were.
But the most common disposal method of our household rubbish, as it was with all our neighbours, was the tip.
Now you have to remember that these were much simpler times, when weekends were weekends and the world stopped for two days to take a break, catch-up around the house and have some fun.
Like many families, I recall Sunday as our tip day.
My dad had an old green Holden ute (perhaps the coolest vehicle to have ever hit the road), and weekly or fortnightly he would load it up for the tip.
Given there were seven of us living in the house, it was always a big load.
The tip I remember most was the one where the Harris Street Reserve is now.
As the photo of the tip on this story shows, it was a vast area, most of the time covered in feasting seagulls.
Of course there are soccer ovals there, which would not have come as a surprise to dad, given he said wherever an old tip had been the ground that resurfaces from it was always fertile, given the compost underneath.
Dad was proven right, but the old school tips were an incredible example of how we now do things a bit smarter.
Those who undertook those pilgrimages to the tip know it was a free-for-all.
Everything you no longer wanted in your house or yard could be packed into your ute or boot and be tossed into the same massive pile at the tip.
There was nothing illegal or immoral about this, it was just the way things were done.
As mentioned earlier, the earliest steps forward for recycling was glass.
And this was the case at the tips as well, as the photo of this story of Jeff Benson shows at the tip from 1988.
It was the beginning of the end for the humble, old school tip, an advance we can safely declare happened for the better.
